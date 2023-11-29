Chicago churches begin taking in migrants who had been staying at police stations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago churches began taking in asylum seekers Wednesday – as part of the city's initiative to clear out Chicago Police stations amid the freezing temperatures.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, 14 migrants arrived Wednesday afternoon at Dunamis Life Church, at 2512 S. Oakley Ave. in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, from the Calumet (5th) District police station, miles away at 727 E. 111th St. in Pullman.

They are arrived to find a bed they could call their own, and accommodations like showers and a kitchen - resources they haven't had for months.

This is part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's new "Unity Initiative," wherein the city will be partnering with 17 churches citywide to take in migrants - providing them shelter and resources for up to 60 days.

The goal is to transition the migrants to living on their own.

We got a peek inside this temporary shelter at Dunamis Life Church, where it could hold a maximum of 20 individuals at a time.

The transition is being met with much relief from asylum seekers and the volunteer groups Who have been on the ground assisting in this crisis.

"Especially with the weather out here the last few days – it's been freezing cold," said Dunamis Life Church Senior Pastor Robert Belfort. "So they are enjoying a nice warm spot here, and knowing that they're going to get a nice hot meal a little bit later for dinner."

A total of four churches out of the 17 have now received asylum seekers.

Clearing out police stations, and those still left at O'Hare International Airport is going to be an ongoing effort that will continue in the next couple of days.