Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago church hosts winter pop-up event with vaccines, new boots

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago church hosts winter pop-up event with vaccines, new boots
Chicago church hosts winter pop-up event with vaccines, new boots 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With colder weather on the way, a local charity is hosting a "winter ready" pop-up to make sure residents and migrants are prepared.

Wednesday's pop-up at the Good News Bible Church in Humboldt Park featured medical professionals giving out flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who received the vaccines also took home plenty of winter essentials and had their feet measured to receive new boots, courtesy of the charity ShoeHeals.

Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow...like Jay-Z and Beyonce #ShoeHeals and #Aetna are on the run. We're at our second location...

Posted by ShoeHeals on Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 5:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.