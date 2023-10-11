Chicago church hosts winter pop-up event with vaccines, new boots
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With colder weather on the way, a local charity is hosting a "winter ready" pop-up to make sure residents and migrants are prepared.
Wednesday's pop-up at the Good News Bible Church in Humboldt Park featured medical professionals giving out flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Those who received the vaccines also took home plenty of winter essentials and had their feet measured to receive new boots, courtesy of the charity ShoeHeals.
