One person killed, another injured in church parking lot crash in Forest Glen
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and another person is injured after a crash in a church parking lot in Chicago's Forest Glen neighborhood.
The crash happened in the 5100 lock of West Devon Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when a 61-year-old woman was instructing a 61-year-old man on how to drive a Toyota Sienna minivan.
They were in the rear of the church parking lot when he pressed the accelerator in reverse instead of the brake.
The 61-year-old woman was struck and dragged under the vehicle. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A second victim was in the backseat of the vehicle with the door open and fell out. The victim was transported to St. Francis in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was cited for not having a driver's license.
