Chicago Children's Museum celebrates 40th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier is celebrating a big birthday. This weekend the museum celebrated 40 years. 

To mark the occasion, the museum hosted a weekend of birthday themed activities, including pop-up dance parties and craft room where kids could make their own "party animal." 

The goal, as always, is to help children learn and have fun by being hands-on. 

The Chicago Children's Museum has had four homes since opening 40 years ago. It moved to Navy Pier in 1995. 

