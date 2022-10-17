Chicago Children's Museum celebrates 40th birthday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier is celebrating a big birthday. This weekend the museum celebrated 40 years.
To mark the occasion, the museum hosted a weekend of birthday themed activities, including pop-up dance parties and craft room where kids could make their own "party animal."
The goal, as always, is to help children learn and have fun by being hands-on.
The Chicago Children's Museum has had four homes since opening 40 years ago. It moved to Navy Pier in 1995.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.