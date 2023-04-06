Chicago Children's Advocacy Center receives $1 million in funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major boost for a life-changing nonprofit.

The Chicago Children's Advocacy Center is dedicated to ensuring the safety, health and well-being of our city's children, as well as helping them heal from abuse and preventing future child abuse in Chicago.

On Thursday, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced the center will be receiving one million dollars in funding.

"If we are going to bring peace to our neighborhoods, we've got to bring peace to our families. We've got to make sure that there's a positive environment in the homes that children grow up in. And we've also got to give kids hope for the future," Durbin said.

CBS 2 is proud to support the mission of the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center through the annual "Night of Heroes" fundraiser.