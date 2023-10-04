Chicago chef Christian Hunter designs unique dining experiences at Atelier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fine dining has made its way back to Lincoln Square.

What was once a Michelin-starred restaurant, has been given a new breath of life and a new chef to go along with it.

CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder sits down with the James Beard nominated Christian Hunter in his new restaurant, Atelier.

The outside of Atelier is unsuspecting - and so is the executive chef, Christian Hunter.

"Some people expect just southern food or maybe just midwestern food."

But that's just a fraction of the palate Hunter is playing with.

"I would say that food to me is something that is unrestricted and so I'm going to always chase where the flavors going."

Hunter's followed flavor down the eastern seaboard and most recently…

"(I) want to make sure that I test my skills out amongst some of the best chefs, the best restaurants, some of the best customers in restaurants," he said. "So Chicago seemed like a perfect choice for me."

He made his home at Atelier, creating and re-creating its 12-course tasting menu, and he never repeats a dish.

"We do at least on average about three to four changes a week," Hunter said. "I don't want guests to be able to come back and say, 'Oh, I remember when this is on the menu.'"

There's a playfulness about his food. It's colorful and textured, evidence of his endless experimentation.

"I enjoy having fun with food and I want people to feel that fun as well," Hunter said.

He added "I want to make sure that I'm representing Black people and anyone else of color. Just to show that chefs, no matter where they're from, can execute food from many cultures and do it at a high level."

Hunter cooks with the seasons, then brings it all together in their intimate dining room.

"Welcome home. You're coming into my living room. You're coming into my kitchen."

While eating in his kitchen comes with a $200 price tag...

"I want to be able to offer the opportunity for people who may never actually get a chance to have a 12-course to be able to experience and pay what they can," Hunter said.

He's already begun work on integrating Atelier into the greater Lincoln Square community.

"Not just people that want a 12-course tasting menu. I think restaurants started out as a community experience and it's important to make sure we maintain that," Hunter said.