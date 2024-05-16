Why big chain store prices can vary from location to location in the Chicago area

Why do big chain store prices can vary from location to location?

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many shoppers love big chain stores for the consistency, getting the same experience across the country.

Well, it turns out that's not the case when it comes to pricing. In fact, consumers pay more, or less, by stocking up just a few miles away.

Mary Cuevas, a stay-at-home mom, is constantly organizing toys and her menu: Cucumbers for 49 cents. Pop for 99 cents. A bag of lemons for $1.99.

"That's a really good deal," Cuevas said.

CBS 2 asked her how much time she spends each week just preparing to go to the store.

"I spend a couple of hours," Cuevas said. "Mhm. Just a couple of yours, you know, just like analyzing everything. I'm like, 'OK, what am I going to make?'"

Meal planning often depends on what's on sale. Cuevas posts the deals she finds on social media under the name Chicago's Barganista.

"I really do like to share with people how you can save," she said.

That is what brought CBS 2 to a Target store in McKinley Park. The CBS 2 noticed a pick-up order at the store that cost, pre-tax, $102.17.

The same items would cost only $87.57, again pre-tax, at the South Pulaski Target. The stores are only four miles apart, so why was there a $14.60 difference for an identical purchase?

In store and online, CBS 2 found price variances on multiple products like the $4.99 milk at the McKinley Park Target, but the one on South Pulaski offered the same mile for $3.99. Eggs were $1.60 lower in one store. Diapers were a whole $5 more in the other.

CBS 2 shared the price discrepancies with Chicago's Barganista and made sure to note that Walmart also changes what the customer pays based on a store's location.

Toilet paper in the suburbs cost less than toilet paper in the city. So do meatballs, again, before tax.

"Why they do that? I really don't know," Cuevas said. "But they shouldn't do it. All stores should have the same price so everybody can save."

Walmart didn't explain the differences, but Target did.

A Target spokesperson said factors that can affect pricing between stores include inventory levels, local promotions, or to ensure "competitive pricing with nearby retailers." CBS 2 noticed another grocery chain, a Pete's Market, right next door to the less-expensive Target.

CBS 2 asked a customer service agent if their Target could match the lower prices found at a store 10 minutes away. She said yes, but the corporate Target spokesperson wouldn't confirm.

In a statement, Target said, "We know value is top of mind for consumers and we work hard to offer competitive pricing in each neighborhood. Prices occasionally vary between stores, or between stores and Target.com. This is based on factors such as store inventory levels, local promotions or to ensure we offer competitive pricing with nearby retailers. While we don't price match between Target stores, guests are always able to price match with Target.com."

Walmart said in a statement, "We're committed to price leadership and actively monitor to ensure we give customers competitive options. As our policy states, we do not match competitors' pricing. However, we are focused on providing our customers with everyday low prices by shopping with Walmart."

Cuevas would rather shop her way, seeing her total drop dramatically.

"I'm like, 'Yes!'" she said. "I feel so happy and I show it to my husband like, 'Look how much I saved!'"

Changing up where she goes based on sale prices helps her bottom line. Sometimes, that includes a Target or Walmart run, but it depends on the deal.

CBS2 changed the store location for randomly selected items at several grocery and drug store chains, but did not see a difference in the subtotals at most of them.

A Walgreens spokesperson said their stores' prices occasionally vary based on factors like real estate and labor costs. Walgreens, like other big chains, has a price match policy. So it can't hurt to ask if you spot a lower price elsewhere.

The Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement, "Pricing may vary from one location to another based variety of factors, including the store's cost of real estate, its hours of operation (including whether it is open 24 hours), labor costs and the number of customers it serves each day, among other factors. Walgreens stores will also price match to Walgreens.com regular price. More info / details on price matching can be found here."