Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store

Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store

Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for two men who robbed a cell phone store on Chicago's North Side.

Police said the suspects tied up victims, restricting their hands, at the Riverpoint Center's AT&T store near Fullerton and Clybourn avenues.

The armed men stole cash, cell phones and other electronics.

They took off in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made.