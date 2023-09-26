Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for two men who robbed a cell phone store on Chicago's North Side.
Police said the suspects tied up victims, restricting their hands, at the Riverpoint Center's AT&T store near Fullerton and Clybourn avenues.
The armed men stole cash, cell phones and other electronics.
They took off in a white SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.