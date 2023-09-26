Watch CBS News
Victims tied up during armed robbery at Chicago cell phone store

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for two men who robbed a cell phone store on Chicago's North Side.

Police said the suspects tied up victims, restricting their hands, at the Riverpoint Center's AT&T store near Fullerton and Clybourn avenues.  

The armed men stole cash, cell phones and other electronics.

They took off in a white SUV. 

No arrests have been made. 

