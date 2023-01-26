Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit

CHICAGO (CBS) – City and county leaders paused for a Lunar New Year honor.

A traditional lion dance welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit during a celebration at the Cook County Building.

The ceremony also singled out County Commissioner Josina Morita and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) as the first Asian American women to serve in those roles.

The city will also make the Year of the Rabbit with a big parade in Uptown on Saturday.