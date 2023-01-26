Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit
Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – City and county leaders paused for a Lunar New Year honor.

A traditional lion dance welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit during a celebration at the Cook County Building.

The ceremony also singled out County Commissioner Josina Morita and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) as the first Asian American women to serve in those roles.

The city will also make the Year of the Rabbit with a big parade in Uptown on Saturday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.