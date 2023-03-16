CBS Chicago in partnership with the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, NABJ Chicago, WVON 1690 & VON-TV, to host mayoral debate

The Live Event Will Feature Candidates Focusing On African American Issues



CHICAGO, IL (March 15, 2023) CBS Chicago in partnership with the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, National Association of Black Journalists Chicago Chapter, WVON 1690 and VON-TV, will host a debate prior to the April 4th runoff mayoral election.

Chicago Decides: The Next Mayor, will take place on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:00 PM at the CBS Chicago Broadcast Center and Morningstar Auditorium. The live debate will feature mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, and will focus on key issues that impact African Americans and the city of Chicago.

The debate will be moderated by CBS Chicago's evening anchor Irika Sargent. Debate panelists will include veteran television reporter and President of the National Association of Black Journalists, Dorothy Tucker, alongside esteemed civic leader and radio personality Rufus Williams. The hour-long debate will air on CBS Chicago's broadcast and streaming platforms as well as simulcast on WVON-1690 and VON-TV.

"CBS 2 Chicago is honored to partner with these historic Chicago institutions. We look forward to a debate that gives community members an understanding of the candidates' platforms and how they will impact the future of our city" states Jennifer Lyons, President & General Manager.

The mayoral debate will take place in front of a live invitation only audience in which questions from the community, curated by the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, will be presented.

Members of the working press are invited to cover the broadcast event at Morningstar's gallery lounge adjacent to the auditorium where the debate will take place. Candidates have been invited to conduct media interviews immediately following the forum in the gallery space.

Media Contact: Dana Ballard | dana.ballard@paramount.com | 312.899.2890



