'Cars don't explode on their own': Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV

An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.

The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.

A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk.

The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green.

"I was on my phone last night, just scrolling, then I heard a big boom out of nowhere. I thought it was an earthquake at first," said neighbor Kewan Clay.

The loud noise an SUV exploding just before 2:00 a.m. Hubert Simpson said he felt it even though he lives a few blocks over.

"I don't know what happened or whatever, but you know, it shook all the houses around here. Because other people that live in the neighborhood they felt the same thing," Simpson said.

The impact not only sent debris flying, it also shattered the windows of multiple homes including the house next door and one across the street.

"I see fire in the grass. I look down, I see smoke coming down. A whole bunch of stuff," said Clay.

Chicago police called in the help of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigators and an ATF dog sniffed up and down the block for clues. One of the homeowners said the vehicle was new, a 2022 Kia.

Chicago police said investigators believe a manufacturing defect caused the explosion, but at least one person has their doubts.

"I manufacture cars for a living. I mean, cars don't explode on their own. They just don't," Simpson said.

Whatever the cause, everyone in the neighborhood is thankful that no one was hurt.