Chicago residents call 311 for "dibs" complaints

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With more snow on the way, right now the city of Chicago is already dealing with a wave of complaints about dibs.

For example, two tires were seen in the street, claiming one driver's shoveled-out parking spot.

Hundreds of residents have already called 311, fed up with all the chairs and buckets in the streets.

CBS 2 tracked a total of 288 dibs complaints over just the past week and compiled a map showing those dibs complaints spanning the city.

The red flags show complaints that have been closed. 

All the green flags are open complaints and likely more to come soon.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:12 PM CST

