Chicago residents call 311 for "dibs" complaints
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With more snow on the way, right now the city of Chicago is already dealing with a wave of complaints about dibs.
For example, two tires were seen in the street, claiming one driver's shoveled-out parking spot.
Hundreds of residents have already called 311, fed up with all the chairs and buckets in the streets.
CBS 2 tracked a total of 288 dibs complaints over just the past week and compiled a map showing those dibs complaints spanning the city.
The red flags show complaints that have been closed.
All the green flags are open complaints and likely more to come soon.
