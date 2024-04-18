Fans want Chicago Sky game vs. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever to be moved to bigger venue

Fans call for Chicago Sky game vs. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever to be moved to bigger venue

CHICAGO (CBS) – Basketball star Caitlin Clark is expected to draw huge crowds as she heads to Chicago this summer when her Indiana Fever play the Chicago Sky.

Some fans are pushing for the Sky to move the games to a much larger venue.

Fans started an online petition calling for the games to be moved from Wintrust Arena to the United Center. The two games, June 23 and Aug. 30, are already nearly sold out, and ticket prices are steep.

Wintrust Arena has a capacity of a little more than 10,000 fans, while the United Center can hold twice as many people for basketball games.

There is one scheduling problem. A concert is already scheduled at the United Center on June 23.

Clark was recently drafted by the Fever after leading the University of Iowa women's team to the NCAA Championship.

Two other WNBA teams have already moved their games against Indiana to larger venues.