Chicago Bulls open training camp without starting point guard Lonzo Ball

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls opened training camp on Tuesday, but already know they won't be completely healthy heading into the season.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris reported from media day on how the Bulls are already missing the point.

The day was picture-perfect for the Bulls, except the team was absent starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who will have surgery on Wednesday on his left knee. Issues with that knee cost Ball the final 47 games of last season.

"We gave every opportunity [for Ball] to rehab and get back on the court without doing the surgery ... obviously with the thought in mind what's best for the player," said Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas. "We're at a crossroads now that we need to do something else and that's why we opted in to do the procedure."

There's no timetable for how long Ball's recovery will take. Head coach Billy Donovan is confident in a year older Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, and free agent pickup Goran Dragic running floor units.

"I think we'll have to see how these guys mesh once training camp starts, once we start practicing, but I think we have enough there that we can get the job done from that standpoint," Donovan said.

"I can be a vocal guy in the locker room if they need me," Dragic said. "I can come from the bench and be their spark.

"I'm at that point at my career whatever is needed from me. I'm glad to do it."

The 36-year-old Dragic is already a familiar face to most Bulls fans. They may remember him from being dunked on by Derrick Rose back in 2009.

Dragic is well aware, and said at least he's on TV all the time.