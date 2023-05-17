Bulls miss out on first-round pick in NBA Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls will be without a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft after the team fell out of the top-four picks, meaning the Orlando Magic will be selecting at No. 11 overall because of the 2021 trade for center Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls and the rest of the NBA were anxiously awaiting Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, also known as the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

The San Antonio Spurs were the ultimate winner for the No. 1 spot and the right to draft the potential franchise-altering talent.

Get familiar with the name. The 7-foot-4 French 19-year-old is considered to be one of, if not the greatest prospects of his generation.

The lottery was set to take place at the McCormick Place at 7 p.m. Chicago's new Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand at the event.

The Bulls would only have gotten a first-round pick if it fell in the top four, because the team traded a top-four protected pick to the Orlando Magic as part of the deal for Vucevic.

Chicago had a 1.8% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Back in 2008, the team had a 1.7% chance and ended up with the first pick and Derrick Rose.