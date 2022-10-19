Chicago Bulls top all NBA teams in offseason Lids gear sales

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ever notice you seem to see Chicago Bulls jerseys and caps anywhere you go? You're not alone.

Heading into their season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are proving to be one of America's favorite NBA teams, leading the league in team gear sales in most of the U.S.

Sports retailer Lids said the Bulls sold the most gear of any NBA team during the 2022 offseason, and were the top-selling NBA team in 28 states, including Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

That means Bulls gear is even more popular than Pacers, Mavericks, Spurs, Rockets, Heat, Magic, Pelicans, Hornets, Cavaliers, Thunder, and Grizzlies apparel in their own home states.

LeBron James' jersey might be the most popular in the U.S., but the stars of the 1990s era Chicago Bulls remain extremely popular, taking three of the top 10 spots in NBA jersey sales, with Scottie Pippen at No. 2, Michael Jordan at No. 5, and Dennis Rodman at No. 10.

Notably, seven of the top 10 jersey sales are retired NBA players, including Vince Carter, Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson.

We are kicking off the NBA season with our top 10 best-selling NBA team and player jerseys. Are you surprised? pic.twitter.com/pG37uAeV9r — Lids (@lids) October 19, 2022

Current Bulls stars also took three of the top 10 spots in sales of Lids' EmbrodiGraph gear, featuring player autographs embroidered on hats and other apparel, with All-Star DeMar DeRozan at No. 4, point guard Coby White at No. 9, and guard Alex Caruso at No. 10.

