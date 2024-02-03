Watch CBS News
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to undergo surgery, out for season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on his right foot and will be out out four to six months, the team confirmed in a press release Saturday. 

This comes just five days ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8. LaVine has been the subject of many trade rumors for several months. He is currently in the second year of a five-year, $215M deal. 

LaVine recently suffered a right ankle sprain after returning from a five-week absence with a right foot injury

The surgery is anticipated to take place next week, the team said. 

First published on February 3, 2024 / 4:21 PM CST

