Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball won't be ready for start of training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball won't be ready for the start of training camp next week.

He'll undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his knee next Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Injury Update:



Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in LA.



He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2022

That's the same knee he had surgery on in January, costing him the final 35 games.

With how many games Ball missed last season down the stretch, that means free agent pickup Goran Dragic is about to get a lot of playing time.