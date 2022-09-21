Watch CBS News
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball won't be ready for start of training camp

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball won't be ready for the start of training camp next week.

He'll undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his knee next Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

That's the same knee he had surgery on in January, costing him the final 35 games.

With how many games Ball missed last season down the stretch, that means free agent pickup Goran Dragic is about to get a lot of playing time.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:41 PM

