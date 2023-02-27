Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated over threat

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bulls College Prep high school on the Near West Side was evacuated Monday morning as police investigated a threat.

Police said a threat was called in to the school in the 2000 block of West Adams Street shortly after 8 a.m.

The school was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Officers were still on the scene checking the building as of 9:30 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 9:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.