Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated over threat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bulls College Prep high school on the Near West Side was evacuated Monday morning as police investigated a threat.
Police said a threat was called in to the school in the 2000 block of West Adams Street shortly after 8 a.m.
The school was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
Officers were still on the scene checking the building as of 9:30 a.m.
