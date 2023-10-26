Watch CBS News
Chicago's Brown Sugar Bakery opens new manufacturing facility

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jobs and smiles: That's what a new bakery is bringing to the South Side.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for a ribbon cutting at the new Brown Sugar Bakery manufacturing facility near 76th and Western.

The building used to house a candy factory. The governor said the bakery, by being there, is now creating dozens of new jobs.

"It took a lot of heart and a lot of back to get this together," said Brown Sugar Bakery owner Stephanie Hart. "Coming in here and having a vision that was totally different from what I started to was a real challenge."

Brown Sugar Bakery received grants from the state to help expand the business. 

