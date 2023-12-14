2 Chicago brothers win 'The Amazing Race' on CBS

2 Chicago brothers win 'The Amazing Race' on CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Brothers from Chicago are celebrating a million-dollar win!

Greg and John Franklin took home the first-place finish on the hit CBS show "The Amazing Race" Wednesday night.

The Franklin brothers joined CBS 2's Brad Edwards on the stream Thursday to talk about the lessons they learned during the 23,000-mile journey.

Greg and John went to elementary school at Francis Xavier Warde and graduated from Whitney Young High School.

What will they do with all that cash?

They plan to take their family on a trip and do a lot of investing.