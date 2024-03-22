Breakthrough provides range of services for families on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Kids and adults need a safe space where they can grow, face their fears, and learn to help others.

CBS 2 found just the place called Breakthrough, a social service agency in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

DeAngelo Johnson's journey at Breakthrough began when he was just hanging out there as a kid.

"I would never have thought I would be in this position that I'm in right now," said Johnson. "Honestly, if you had asked me this a few years ago, I would have never thought that this is where my journey would lead to."

He's now the director of operations and recreation.

"Being at Breakthrough and participating in sports gave me that sense of identity, but also it helped me build relationships," he said. "It helped me instill who I am as a person, what I want to do with my life."

Sports is one of the many things the social service agency is known for. There are programs for everyone from the youngest children to families who need help with housing, employment and health.

Kids and adults need a safe space where they can grow, face their fears, and learn to help others. CBS 2 found just the place called Breakthrough, a social service agency in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side. CBS

"Embedded within our sports programs, embedded within our art and technology programs, our afterschool programs is this positive youth development principal philosophy of giving youth a voice, helping them develop into community members and citizens who can make an impact," said Lisa Gwin, Breakthrough's chief program officer.

Gwin started as a volunteer over 20 years ago.

Reporter: "Did you ever think or envision it would grow to what it is today?"

Gwin: "No! Not at all."

Gwin wants everyone who comes to Breakthrough to feel safe.

"Anyone who comes from the West Side has been impacted somehow by violence," she said. "We have behavioral health services for people. We have victim's advocacy. We have people just on the streets creating and building relationships between citizens, between community members and the police department. So Breakthrough kind of acts as a liaison between all of that, showing people that we can all be on the same page, that we all want peace here in our community."

Lauryn Ruffin has been participating in Breakthrough girl's sports for years.

"Before, if I was here and there was no one for me to talk to, I would just be by myself," said Ruffin. "I've made many friends at Breakthrough and I've talked to many, many people. They teach me to be a better person."

Kids and adults need a safe space where they can grow, face their fears, and learn to help others. CBS 2 found just the place called Breakthrough, a social service agency in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side. Breakthrough

Her good friend, Koby Byndom, said the lessons she's learned at Breakthrough will stick with her for life.

"I'm now used to being in the front and used to just, being a leader," Byndom said. "I used to be shy when I was little, but now I'm just like really outgoing."

Camille Powell coordinates the girl's sports program.

"In these programs, they know that adults are trusted and they can hold each other accountable for the expectations that we have in the building," Powell said.

Breakthrough's motto is "Our mission begins and ends with people," and it's working.

Reporter: "Did it surpass your wildest dreams?"

Gwin: "Right! It passed my wildest dreams. It's really amazing and I think one of the most special parts for me, having been a part of Breakthrough for 20 years, is now that I've been able to see youth who are in our programs and afterschool programs [are] now leading our programs."

Johnson added, "Growing up in East Garfield Park, going to the local elementary school, now still here in this same community, giving back this same service that I received as a youth myself. So, it's been a wonderful journey."

To learn more about breakthrough, visit breakthrough.org.