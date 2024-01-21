Watch CBS News
Woman beaten, sexually assaulted when man breaks into Chicago home

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man beat and sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into a Chicago home Saturday morning, Chicago Police say. 

The 39-year-old woman was inside the home in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street around 10:45 a.m. when an unknown man breached the door, came inside and assaulted her. 

The victim refused medical treatment. 

A suspect was arrested on the scene, and charges are pending, police say. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:11 PM CST

