Chicago Boat Show set to move to Rosemont in January

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a century at McCormick Place, the annual Chicago Boat Show Is moving to northwest suburban Rosemont in 2025.

The Chicago Boat Show will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2025.

Organizers said they decided to move after "thorough market analysis, exhibitor demand, and boater feedback."

"After consulting with stakeholders and in-depth analysis, the best path forward is producing the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show at the DES Convention Center," said Darren Envall, vice president at National Marine Manufacturers Association, which organizes the Boat Show. "The more centralized Rosemont, IL location positions the show for growth, accommodating the expanding boating population across a broader Chicagoland region, from the city and surrounding neighborhoods to the suburbs and exurbs of Chicago, and surrounding states."

More than 115 exhibitors and 400 boats will be on display, with large and small boat exhibitors from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Tickets are on sale at chicagoboatshow.com.

One of the largest consumer boat shows in the U.S., the Chicago Boat Show had been held at McCormick Place along Chicago's lakefront for 92 years before moving to Rosemont.