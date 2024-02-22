Chicago Board of Education to vote on having resource officers inside schools

Chicago Board of Education to vote on keeping resource officers in schools

Chicago Board of Education to vote on keeping resource officers in schools

Chicago Board of Education to vote on keeping resource officers in schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Board of Education could remove all school resource officers from Chicago Public School buildings in a vote Thursday.

However, some CPS schools are pushing back.

This is coming from West Side neighbors, especially in the Austin neighborhood.

Some families say they know their school resource officer by name, helping students learn not all cops are bad guys.

The board is set to consider a safety plan resolution calling for CPS to end its school resource officer program by 2025.

It also asks CPS to develop what they call a "holistic approach to school safety."

As a candidate, Mayor Brandon Johnson supported removing police from schools.

Some community members in Austin say they want to keep their school resource officers and they believe safety decisions should rest with their own local school councils.

eben credit -- naacp education

"The reason why the local school council was put in place in the first place was to give each individual school community autonomy and a say in what goes on in their school," said Eben Credit, NAACP Education.

Those who oppose school resource officers say students arrested on campus often end up in the criminal justice system for in-school disciplinary incidents.

Some students and organizers who want police out of schools are expected to speak during a protest before the meeting on Thursday.

As of now, just 39 high schools have police on campus. The CPS contract with police is worth $10.3 million.

The board will meet at 10 a.m.