Chicago Blues Festival gets underway on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Homegrown musician Stephen Hull is set to perform this weekend at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park.
The free fest kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday, giving a platform for artists like Hull to showcase their skills.
Stephen Hull also gave CBS 2 a live performance. Catch the full interview on our website and YouTube channel.
