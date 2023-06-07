Chicago Blues Festival gets underway on Thursday

Chicago Blues Festival gets underway on Thursday

Chicago Blues Festival gets underway on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Homegrown musician Stephen Hull is set to perform this weekend at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park.

The free fest kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday, giving a platform for artists like Hull to showcase their skills.

Stephen Hull also gave CBS 2 a live performance. Catch the full interview on our website and YouTube channel.