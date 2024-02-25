Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' jersey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at the United Center Sunday as the Blackhawks honored all-time great Chris Chelios.

It could not have gone much better. Chicago's own Chelios, an all time fan-favorite, delivered an empassioned speech in front of a capacity crowd as he became the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

Chelios brought the stars out for his big day. This included many former teammates and celebrities like John McEnroe and Cindy Crawford and even the great Wayne Gretzky was in attendance.

Chelios, who spent nine of 26 years in his Hall of Fame career in his hometown, never could have imagined the greatness he would achieve.

"It's one thing to get your jersey retired," he said. "It's another thing to do it in your hometown. I'm not going to say it's a dream come true because it was never a dream. I wanted to make the NHL once I knew I had a chance, you know, it's crazy."

He is considered one of the great American hockey players.