Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' jersey

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' jersey
Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' jersey 01:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at the United Center Sunday as the Blackhawks honored all-time great Chris Chelios. 

It could not have gone much better. Chicago's own Chelios, an all time fan-favorite, delivered an empassioned speech in front of a capacity crowd as he became the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. 

Chelios brought the stars out for his big day. This included many former teammates and celebrities like John McEnroe and Cindy Crawford and even the great Wayne Gretzky was in attendance. 

Chelios, who spent nine of 26 years in his Hall of Fame career in his hometown, never could have imagined the greatness he would achieve. 

"It's one thing to get your jersey retired," he said. "It's another thing to do it in your hometown. I'm not going to say it's a dream come true because it was never a dream. I wanted to make the NHL once I knew I had a chance, you know, it's crazy." 

He is considered one of the great American hockey players. 

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 11:57 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.