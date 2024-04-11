Chicago beats Detroit 127-105 behind DeRozan's 39 points

DeMar DeRozan scored 39 points and the Chicago Bulls sent the Detroit Pistons to their franchise-record 67th loss of the season, 127-105 on Thursday night.

Detroit (13-67) broke the franchise mark set by the 1979-80 team, while Chicago (38-42) moved closer to wrapping up home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference play-in game against Atlanta.

Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, and Coby White had 18 points.

Jalen Duren had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit, and Marcus Sasser scored 20 points. The Pistons have lost six straight and 14 of 15. They played without Cade Cunningham because of knee management.

Chicago led by nine going into the third quarter and slowly pulled away. DeRozan's 3-pointer made it 90-70 with 3:27 left in the third, and Bulls led 99-80 at period's end.

The Pistons, who allowed 34 points off turnovers, never threatened in the fourth.

The Bulls led 64-55 at halftime, with DeRozan and Vucevic each scoring 17 points.

