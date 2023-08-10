Bears rookie speedster Tyler Scott excited, "kind of jittery" for preseason debut

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Facing his first professional game in Saturday's preseason opener, Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott said he's looking forward to his NFL debut, but trying to keep his emotions in check.

The Bears host the Titans at noon Saturday at Soldier Field, and Scott said he's excited, maybe even a little too excited.

"I mean, first time really on kind of the NFL stage; for sure, you know, something you dream of doing. I've tried not to think about it, if I'm being honest with you, because I get kind of jittery when I think about it, but I'm trying to continue taking each day at a time," he said.

Scott is known for his blazing speed. One thing he's trying to learn at the NFL level, is when to maybe not use all of that speed, and to slow up occasionally to try to throw off defenders, and that's where veteran D.J. Moore comes in.

"One thing about D.J., he's just so in control of what's going on around him. You could tell he knows when to tempo himself, when to speed up. You know, he's just kind of one step ahead of everything, kind of sees things before it happens," Scott said. "He just seems to have a feel for what's going on around him."

Scott said he loves being elusive, and one of his favorite players growing up was Bears great Gale Sayers. He's obviously too young to have watched Sayers live, but Scott said his dad used to show him videos of old players, and Sayers always stood out because of his unique style.

Despite some clear struggles for the first team offense in the Bears' final full practice before Saturday's game, especially with the offensive line still playing without starting right guard Nate Davis, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy would not call it a rough day. Getsy did say they had a slow start.

Defensive linemen were in the backfield all day, including newly acquired edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue getting a few reps in team drills as he ramps up.

Meantime, Davis has now missed eight practices at training camp, but Getsy said they're hopeful to get him back soon.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also watching from the sideline on Friday, after appearing to tweak his hamstring at Thursday's practice.

Claypool and Davis likely will be among the many starters sitting out Saturday's preseason opener.