Chicago Bears training camp has free safety Eddie Jackson back at full throttle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last call for the Chicago Bears before things ratchet things up next month with training camp.

Three days of mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall with rain driving the team inside on day one. As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explains, one of the Bears' driving forces is back at full throttle.

Eddie Jackson moving around well is a welcome sight at the Bears minicamp. The veteran safety is fully recovered from a Lisfranc foot injury last November, something that didn't come easy.

"Just work, a lot of work. I haven't had time off. No vacation time. I've been here since the injury. Me, Mooney, Jack in here grinding sticking it out with each other," Jackson said.

Jackson, who's entering his seventh year in the league, said he wants to lead by example in the Bears young secondary and he has a simple message.

"Buy in. We rely on one another. We go out there and work. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. We're committed to getting this thing turned around. They added a lot of good pieces to accomplish that," Jackson said.

One of their returning pieces, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool and linebacker Jack Sanborn, remains out of practice.

Matt Eberflus said he's dealing with a few things, but said they're minor things.