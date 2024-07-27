Chicago Bears receivers fight to show they belong during day 7 of training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Bears adding Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to a receiver room that already includes DJ Moore, the rest of the receivers on the roster are fighting to show they belong as well. That includes second-year wideout Tyler Scott.

"We try not to look at all those things that are going on, all the noise, so to speak, that are going on because we definitely had a loud offseason, for sure. And for me, it was just, 'OK, those things are going to happen. That's the nature of the game, the nature of the business. So for me it's just kind of blocking those things out, what I like to say is work in my bubble, my square, and just focus on the things I can control. No matter whose on the field, be the best player out there. So that's always been my mindset, and I want to be able to prove that."

During his third season, Velus Jones Jr. hasn't made much of an impact as a wide receiver with the Bears, catching just 11 passes in two seasons. He describes himself as a bit of a hybrid running back/receiver, but thinks he can still be a quality pass catcher.

"That's why I'm about to use this preseason, like I said, prove it to myself. I mean, it's in me, stay healthy and stuff, and my natural abilities will take over," he said.

Velus is also excited about the new kickoff rule that is expected to increase the number of returns. He says with his speed and size, fans are definitely going to see more kickoff returns for touchdowns for the Bears.