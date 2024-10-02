Chicago Bears rookie punter Tory Taylor earns praise for performance vs. Rams

On Sunday, the 2-2 Chicago Bears can further torment the Carolina Panthers who they can thank for No. 1 receiver DJ Moore and No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

The two continue to trade information to improve their growing relationship.

Williams is coming off a solid game in which he didn't turn the ball over and found Moore for his first touchdown. But Moore and Williams are still clearly working on their chemistry after another missed connection late in the first half.

"We both was frustrated after that missed touchdown," Moore said. "We both, well, he came over. We both talked about it, got on the same page right then and there. There shouldn't be no more mishaps."

Williams said the missed connection wasn't anyone's fault, but reiterated he wasn't on the same page with his receiver.

"We went over to the sideline, obviously, let everything calm down cuz I'm frustrated, he's frustrated," Williams said. "We both want to make that moment and go score. That's just us being on the same page, getting on the same page. It's early in the season and we're finding it, definitely and finding what works best for both of us."

Punter Tory Taylor found his groove after what he called one of his worst games against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a performance that included a 66-yard punt that pinned the Rams deep in the fourth quarter.

"I really only go out there a few times a game, so I try to make the most of it and really just go out there and dominate field position," Taylor said. "But you don't always kick a 66-yarder inside the 10, so I was pretty happy. I think it was just a key moment in the game as well. So yeah I was certainly happy about that."

Williams had high praise for Taylor as well, calling him "unbelievable." Williams also said the night the Bears drafted Taylor was the first time he ever looked at a punter's highlight tape.