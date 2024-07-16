Chicago Bears sign rookie WR Rome Odunze to 4-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears signed their star rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze to a four-year contract, with a fifth-year option, the team announced on Tuesday.

Odunze was the No. 9 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. He'll team up with veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen as one of the better receiving corps in the league for rookie quarterback, and No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

He was a star receiver in college and is coming off a year with 92 receptions and more than 1,600 yards, earning him All-American honors and being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He was a big part of the Huskies offense that ranked No. 1 nationally, leading the team to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Scouts have pegged him as flashing superior ball skills and body control in the air. He's even drawn comparisons, especially with his large frame and catching ability, to NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald and former Bears wideout Allen Robinson.

The Bears rookies are set to report to training camp on Tuesday with the veterans expected to report on Friday. The first team practice is scheduled for Saturday.