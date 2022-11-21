Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day after shoulder injury

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears losing streak continues and they may have lost more than the game on Sunday in Atlanta.

Quarterback Justin Fields was physically hurting after a fourth-straight loss.

It wasn't that long ago the Bears were off to a 2-1 start, but they've lost seven of eight since, and they may be without their star quarterback after Fields hurt his non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss.

Justin Fields apparently needing more medical evaluation. He was just carted off away from the Bears locker room. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3oZidhF6Ey — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) November 20, 2022

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day, but it's hard to envision him playing this week.

The pain was all over Fields' face as he was sacked four times and pressured 10 times.

"The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said. "But I'll take it day by day and see how it feels again in a week. I don't even know what happened to be honest with you. I think I just landed on it or something like that, so yeah it was just hurting after that."

Then there was the final drive with the chance to tie or take the lead.

Fields ended up taking hits running on back-to-back plays although the second play, he wasn't even supposed to run. The play was chalked up to miscommunication.

Running back David Montgomery complimented Fields for taking such big hits as the quarterback has been running wild in recent weeks, but also taking the punishment.

"You see him kinda take hits like, I look at it and it's like those are the kind of hits I take and I know how I feel after that," Montgomery said. "So to see him take them and he get's up and keep striking, it's impressive to see from my standpoint."

Fields was carted off with what was a stinging loss in Atlanta in more ways than one.

The Bears are awaiting further results from an MRI on Fields.