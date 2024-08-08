Chicago Bears eager to see Caleb Williams in first preseason action on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Matt Eberflus said Caleb Williams and the starters will play on Saturday in Buffalo for the team's second preseason game.

Eberflus didn't say how long Williams and the available starters would play against the Bills, but when the rookie quarterback steps onto the field for his first NFL game action, fans won't be the only ones excited to see him play.

"It's a new time but I understand how the NFL goes as well," said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. "I'm not saying you gotta come out here and be a superstar from day one, because I'm a realist as well. Like I understand it's gonna take repetitions. It's gonna take going through some stuff. It's gonna take experience. Experience is a No. 1 teacher."

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis called Williams a "special kid" who doesn't lack confidence.

"As long as he keeps that about him, he's not gonna have any issues," Lewis said. "It's his mindset that will get him through these things that we're going through in camp and being able to just roll with the punches and he's shown that."

As for the head coach's expectations for Williams on Saturday, Eberflus said the rookie has been "getting a lot of good reps with our [first-team] defense, so I think it'll feel similar to him."

The number of first-team players the Bears will have available could be limited. Right guard Nate Davis is considered week-to-week with a soft tissue injury after suffering a setback.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was among five defensive starters who were not practicing. Eberflus said he's getting close to getting back on the field.

Lewis should play in Saturday's game. Even in his 19th season, he said he still needs to get in the work before the regular season begins.

"I needed to be here for training camp," Lewis said. "I need this work. I need to be in here with the guys, let them know, let them feel me, be in the film room, learning early. I've always been like that."

Lewis said with his more specialized role, he needs the practice time so he can work on "sharpening my toolbox and making sure I'm ready to go when my number is called."

Kickoff for Saturday is set for noon.