Chicago Bears' offense has struggled, but they feel it could shine against Colts on Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Keenan Allen will be absent for the second straight week as the Bears take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus said Allen's heel is "getting better," but Allen also dealing with a personal issue—and thus will not travel to Indy.

The Bears also placed reserve running back Travis Homer on IR with a finger injury.

The Bears' offense has struggled through the first two weeks of the season, having only found the endzone once. But the team feels that could start to change with one big play in Indianapolis.

"We're starving for it, honestly," said Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. "You know, I think everybody, you know, on this side of the ball is ready for that to happen, and I think once it starts to rain, it'll pour when it comes to, you know, the big plays and executing down the field,"

Right guard Nate Davis is the only player listed as questionable Sunday, while Teven Jenkins is good to go.

The offensive line has been focusing on establishing things up front for a rushing attack—looking to take advantage of the Colts run defense, which has given up a league -worst 474 rushing yards.

"It takes all 11," Jenkins said, "and it's very, a lot of truth behind that, and it's something that we've been hammering this week, and it's something what we'll be trying to do this Sunday."

Odunze ended the week as a full participant at practice, and is excited to go this weekend. The rookie receiver said he definitely feels the knee injury he played through last week, but feels it's nothing that is prohibiting him on the field.