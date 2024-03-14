New Chicago Bears D'Andre Swift, Kevin Byard say they're ready to get to work

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears introduced some of their many new free agent signings on Thursday, including running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard, who said they were ready to get to work in a new city.

Swift said his free agency decision came down to the team that wanted him most. He brings a receiving and running threat to what he calls a great running back room.

"I feel like God has blessed me with a lot of ability to do a little bit of everything, and I say that because I know the amount of work that I put in, so I'm comfortable saying I can do everything," Swift said. "I'm a team first guy, a great locker room guy, a guy that wants to win first and foremost. That's what it's all about."

Byard, a veteran safety, also talked about putting in the work, something that will help the eight-year veteran when it comes to being a leader in the secondary.

"First thing I always try to do with any group of guys is first earn their respect," Byard said. "And I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing. I've never missed practice before in my career other than for the birth of my children."

Both players said the Bears quarterback situation doesn't affect them at all.

Swift, who played with Justin Fields at Georgia, said Fields is his guy, but he hasn't spoken with him and said the Bears didn't give him any hints about what they may do.