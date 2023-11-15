Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields ready to start Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After sitting out the last four games because of a dislocated thumb, Justin Fields is on track to start Sunday in Detroit.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports, Fields said his thumb still isn't 100%, but he's ready to get back out there.

"Of course, I'm really excited. The longer I was out, the more I wanted to play," Field said. "It feels pretty good. (My) arm feels fresh. Taped it up today at practice. We'll see if I need tape Sunday."

Fields said he did learn some things watching from the sidelines and will even try to emulate some of the things Tyson Bagent was doing well. But as far as feeling like he has anything to prove over these last seven games, he's not feeling that.

"Just go out there. Win games. Not here to prove anything. Everything else will take care of itself," Fields said.

"I think seven weeks is enough time to show consistency and be the high performer we can expect him to be. I know he's had some good performances along this year. Certainly, the last few have been solid. We expect consistency out of all our positions," said head coach Matt Eberflus

Fields said he did hear all the QB controversy talk when Tyson Bagent was playing well, but said he knew it was coming, and was just being the same guy every day trying to be the best leader he could be.