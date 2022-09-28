Chicago Bears' Justin Fields says he's trying to learn from early season struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Justin Fields is trying to learn from his mistakes after his self-proclaimed "trash" performance. He said he doesn't really feel he's hesitating when it comes to getting rid of the ball to open receivers and won't be forcing the issue with a clearly frustrated Darnell Mooney.

"We still have the connection," Fields said. "We're not going to force it. I feel like y'all talking about it, and I was staring him down a few too many times in the game. He probably told me that too, 'Bro, don't try to force anything, just let it all come.'"

"Offensively I didn't think I helped out as much as I planned," Mooney said. "Without [safety] Eddie [Jackson] on defense and [linebacker] Roquan [Smith] on that last [interception], what did we really do besides running?"

Running back Khalil Herbert may be counted on again to carry that Bears ground attack with David Montgomery not at practice because of his knee and ankle injuries. Herbert has shown a great combo of quickness, power and especially vision to find the holes.

"The ability I was given from God, but really we work on those things throughout the week too," Herbert said. "My coach says you can't teach vision, but he works on it to help us get our eyes in the right place."

The Bears offense could use a boost from wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. The rookie said he felt great after Wednesday's practice. He has yet to play this season because of a lingering hamstring injury.