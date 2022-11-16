Chicago Bears' Justin Fields lightens practice load after legs feel 'heavy'

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a historic stretch of rushing performances.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more on the QB who is still practicing, but lightening his load.

Justin Fields says he'll be tapering back a bit at practice this week, maybe cutting down on extra conditioning to preserve his legs a bit. He has 62 rushes over the last five weeks. Only five quarterbacks have more attempts all season.

"My legs just felt heavy after the game," Fields said. "The guys on the strength staff said my load has been pretty high. Doing a bit of 'tapering back' at practice this week.

"I usually do extra conditioning, like the quarterbacks usually run a gasser or two during practice. So I probably won't do that today just to save my legs for the game."

While Fields and the offense have been great over these past three games, one area they haven't delivered is at the end of the games, failing to score with a chance to win in each of the last two weeks.

That's an area Fields wants to see improvement over these final seven games.

"The main thing is when we get those opportunities at the end of the game to finish those off, so those two-minute drives," he said. "Coach put up stat today that we are the best team in the league when it comes to the end of the half, two-minute drives on offense and defense. We just want to translate that to the end of the game."

This will be a homecoming game for Fields who grew up just outside Atlanta. He said his dad even had Falcons season tickets, so a win in Atlanta will probably mean a little more to both Fields and his family.

Tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery were among those not practicing on Wednesday as the Bears prepare to travel to Atlanta. Kmet was dealing with a thigh injury while Montgomery was off for personal reasons.