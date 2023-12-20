Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson looking to get deal done

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are back to work trying to bounce back from their third crushing fourth-quarter collapse of the season.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports this latest one all but eliminating them from playoff contention.

"If you don't make the playoffs, it's tough, at this point, everybody plays for each other. I know my linemen are putting in work. I'm playing for them. I don't play for myself. It's more than a game. Don't take the game for granted," said quarterback Justin Fields

"If we don't have motivation by now, don't know what will get us going. Too many of these. I don't think it's hard at all if you take pride in winning. It's not hard to continue to fight about wins and losses," said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

These could be Jaylon Johnson's final three games with the Bears. He said he prefers getting a deal done with the Bears even before testing free agency because he wants to stay.

"It's all I know. Couldn't see myself anywhere else. Easy to say you want out, Johnson said. "We're building something special."

Johnson acknowledged the contract situation is somewhat out of his hands, but said his play this year, including four interceptions in the last eight games, has put him in a better negotiating position, and added some money to his value.