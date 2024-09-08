Fans celebrate Chicago Bears home opener with high hopes for season

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears had a big comeback for their home opener, pulling ahead of the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter.

Anticipation was high for quarterback Caleb Williams' regular-season debut, and fans are excited about the season ahead.

The grills were fired up, and so were the fans.

"We're happy about Caleb Williams," said fan Marcus. "Hopefully, he can bring us a championship or at least get to the playoffs."

Vickie Bednar has been tailgating with her husband for many years. She said she has the recipe for delicious wings and a way for the Bears to win.

"We are going to start off with a bang," she said. "So we're going to put it on high heat in the beginning because we're going to come out strong. A little Caleb action."

The Bears are one of the NFL's "it" teams at the moment, as all eyes are on Caleb Williams.

Williams is widely viewed as a generational talent who could solidify a position that's long been a sore spot for the founding NFL franchise.

"Let's hope Caleb is good as, you know. It's different playing a real football than practice," said Bears fan Brad Epstein.

Former running back for New Orleans Saints, 44th Super Bowl winner and Chicago native Pierre Thomas shared his perspective on what it takes to get the win.

"We were all looking out for each other and when you have selfishness, that's when everything gets blocked and out of control and not organized," Thomas said. "And then you have missing parts in your system, and you don't want that."

"Preseason means nothing. The 85 Bears were one and three in the preseason. They're four and zero," said fan John Minarcik.

While some fans had doubts, others are confident the Bears will pull through.

"It's our time. It's the Bears' time," said Bednar.

This is the first time the Bears have started a rookie quarterback on week one since 1970.