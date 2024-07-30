No Chicago Bears starters to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Texans

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – All Chicago Bears starters, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, will not see playing time in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio, head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday.

Williams will have to wait another week for his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 10, although Eberflus said he's happy with the amount of work the rooke has gotten in practice.

"He's really made some big strides here," Eberflus said. "I mean we're talking about a massive amount of reps in the first eight or nine practices that we've had and to me, he's really starting to pick up his leadership too, because now he feels comfortable in the offense. You can see him really starting to help coach other guys, encourage other guys."

Khalil Herbert started nine games at running back for the Beras last year. He now finds himself fighting for playing time in a crowded running back room that includes second-year back Roschon Johnson and one of the team's bigger offseason signings, DeAndre Swift.

"I feel like I always got something to prove, not to anybody but to myself," Herbert said. "Really just showing who I am as a player. I feel like the film speaks for itself."

The Bears will hold a split practice on Wednesday before leaving for Canton. Those playing in the game will basically just go through a walkthrough.

Eberflus said after they arrive in Canton, they will visit the Hall of Fame and meet soon-to-be Hall of Famer Devin Hester, and former Bears Jimbo Colvert and Richard Dent.

