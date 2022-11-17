Chicago Bears get good injury news ahead of showdown in Atlanta

CHICAGO (CBS) – If the Bears and their league-worst passing offense are going to start making hay through the air, Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons would be a logical jumping-off point.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn checked in with a Bears team on the mend ahead of a matchup with the NFL's worst passing defense.

A pair of key offensive players were back on the practice field for the Bears. Running back David Montgomery returned after being out for a personal day Wednesday, and tight end Cole Kmet said he's feeling really good now despite the thigh injury he suffered Sunday. He's also staying positive as the losses mount for this team.

"You always keep the enthusiasm up," Kmet said. "It's tough when you're 3-7. Losing sucks. It's not fun. When you look at it offensively, we're excited about where we've been at the past couple weeks. Finishing the game off the way we want is the next step."

Wideout Velus Jones Jr. is hoping to be a part of the offense this week. The Bears third round pick has been a healthy scratch the past two games. He says fellow receiver Dante Pettis gave him some tips on how to fight through the adversity.

"He gave me some examples of his rookie season, what was difficult," Jones said. "You're learning how to become a pro, your work habits and how you approach every day. I definitely feel like it starts with a positive mentality."

Special team coordinator Richard Hightower pointed out that Jones only got to play in one preseason game because of injury, so his learning on the job and two costly fumbles on returns came in regular season games.

We'll see if his shot at redemption comes Sunday in Atlanta.