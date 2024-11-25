West Side community center partners with Chicago Bears for 4th Thanksgiving meal giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanksgiving is just days away and one organization on the city's West Side is partnering with the Chicago Bears once again to ensure no family goes without a proper Thanksgiving feast.

The Firehouse Community Arts Center in North Lawndale will launch its fourth year of its meal giveaway, which has proven to be a godsend for hundreds of local families in need.

They will be given boxes filled with a fully cooked turkey and all the Thanksgiving trimmings.

"Its full blown turkeys, and that turkey breast, to patty pies to gravy and rolls, string beans – it's the works," Pastor Phil Jackson said. "Oftentimes, you have more mouths than money, and if you have more mouths than money and a holiday in between that time, you're gonna have even less money."

The center, which provides an array of services to local youth all year round, partners with the Chicago Bears for the annual meal box giveaway. This year, they're giving away 500 boxes, each feeding up to five people.

As the organization prepped ahead for what will be a busy week. Former Bears defensive end Henry Milton stopped by to give a helping hand.

"I'm here able to bring my daughter, and you know, have a moment to reflect and really realize how fortunate and grateful we are to be able to give back to the community," he said.

The big day for this Thanksgiving meal giveaway is expected to happen here at the firehouse on Tuesday. Meal boxes will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending the giveaway are advised to come early as those lines are expected to be long.