Chicago Bears defense prepare for matchup with Giants running back Saquon Barkley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing, while the New York Giants are fourth.

As CBS 2 Matt Zahn explained, the Bears are gearing up to stop a big name in the midst of a big comeback.

The Bears defense is getting set to face a rejuvenated Saquon Barkley on Sunday. The Giants running back, now two years removed from a torn ACL, leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage through three games.

"He's just looking back to his old self," said Bears safety Eddie Jackson. "I'm happy to see it. Going through the injuries, I know how that feels. I'm happy to see him get back to himself. He's explosive. He's elusive. I was telling the guys, his change of direction is crazy."

"He's a dynamic runner," said linebacker Roquan Smith. "He's been that way since college. I got a lot of respect for the guy, the way he runs the ball and approaches the game. He'll be a great matchup for the defense, a great matchup for me."

The Bears haven't allowed a second half touchdown yet this season. Head coach Matt Eberflus noted an organized halftime with a lot of information given to players to help them make adjustments. Jackson has noticed a clear difference.

"We kind of knew they [Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams] were already smart," Jackson said. "They were top three defense in the league [in Indianapolis]. It speaks for itself. We trust the process."

Seven Bears were held out of practice including running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a second-straight day. Robert Quinn was also out with an illness.