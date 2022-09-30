Chicago Bears dealing with several injuries, but hopeful for debut of rookie receiver

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears are dealing with a lengthy injury report that includes their kicker.

Cairo Santos is questionable because of a personal issue and the Bears reportedly had multiple kickers in for tryouts.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back David Montgomery are out for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants. Linebacker Roquan Smith is off the report.

Velus Jones Jr. is also questionable, but the rookie wide receiver went through a full Friday practice after being limited the last two days and appears on track to finally make his debut Sunday in New York.

Jones said he had a setback with his hamstring injury along the way pushing this date back a bit, but assuming he's at full speed, he should provide some help for the Bears' struggling passing attack.

"I could help them out a lot. That's why they drafted me early in the third round," Jones said. "That's really been on my mind, visualizing that, and manifesting. So when that day comes, I'm definitely going to go out there and give it my all and show everybody what I can do, but prove it to myself."

Quarterback Justin Fields said Jones has "been really locking in on plays, even on some of the no-huddle plays. Even though he's not going to play that week, he's still locked in mentally and preparing himself each week like he's playing."