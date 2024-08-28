Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet OK with fewer targets if team wins more

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet expressed his excitement over the new-look offense entering the regular season, even if that means his own personal production might decline.

The Lake Barrington native caught 73 balls for 719 yards and six touchdowns last season. But instead of padding those stats, Kmet is more concerned with improving the only number that ultimately matters for the team.

"If I get more open looks, that's great. At the end of the day, I think that just helps us win more games, so if that means that my target share goes down, and we win more games, I am all for that," Kmet said. "It's been a long four years of losing for the most part since I've been here and I'm really excited about what we've got offensively all around. I think a lot of guys are gonna play off each other. Obviously you got a run game to account for as well. So the main thing is just excelling in the role that they give you each and every week and I look forward to doing that and I think that's gonna result in a lot of wins this year."

This past offseason, the Bears added veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, signed star wideout DJ Moore to a long term contract and drafted receiver Rome Odunze in the first round after taking quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

Bears sign 14 players to practice squad

The Bears on Wednesday also announced they signed 14 players to their practice squad after cutting down the roster to the league limit of 53 this week.

The practice squad included:

Micah Baskerville, linebacker

Theo Benedet, guard

Stephen Carlson, tight end

Byron Cowart, defensive tackle

Jake Curhan, offensive tackle

Collin Johnson, receiver

Quindell Johnson, safety

Carl Jones, linebacker

Jamree Kromah, defensive end

Dashaun Mallory, defensive tackle

Tarvarius Moore, safety

Austin Reed, quarterback

Reddy Steward, cornerback

Ro Torrence, cornerback

The team still has two spots to fill on its practice squad.