Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus acknowledges need for improvement in all phases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Through four games, the Chicago Bears' rushing defense is the worst in the league, giving up 183 yards per game on the ground.

In Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns and running back Saquon Barkley led a rushing attack of 261 yards.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' scoring defense is actually 11th in the NFL, only giving up 19 points a game, but there's still a lot of things that need correcting.

Eberflus said the team needs to improve its "rushing offense, our rushing defense, passing offense, passing defense, [and] special teams."

"The NFL is tough now," Eberflus said. "If you show something that you have. They're going to keep attacking it, so you got to make sure you shore those things up. That's the way the NFL is ... We have some work to do."

The Bears were unable to push their record to 3-1 also in large part to the offense which, while seeing improved production compared to the first three games, couldn't get it done in the red zone last Sunday.

The offense scored no touchdowns in three trips inside the Giants' 20 yard line.

The offense was more consistent, putting up over 300 yards, but it was nowhere near good enough.

"We know what to do," said wide receiver Darnell Mooney. "We know how special we can be. It's just about doing this thing in the game. It's all about executing, scoring points ...We just got to put the points on the board."

The Bears will have their next test on Sunday as the team travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.