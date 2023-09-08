Chicago Bears' Staley gives 12-year-old leukemia survivor trip to see team

Chicago Bears' Staley gives 12-year-old leukemia survivor trip to see team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young Chicago Bears fan who just beat cancer now has something else to celebrate.

On Friday, the team's mascot surprised the 12-year-old with the trip of a lifetime.

Staley dropped by Advocate Children's Hospital to surprise Sophia Nieves.

The Bears are taking Sophia and her family on a free trip to see the Bears play the Chiefs in Kansas City later this month.

She'll even get to meet some of her favorite players.

Nieves recently completed treatment for leukemia and is now cancer-free.

The trip comes just a few days after her 13th birthday.

Watch us surprise 12-year-old Sophie Nieves with the trip of a lifetime! Advocate Children's Hospital partnered with the @ChicagoBears to invite Sophie and her family on an all-expenses-paid vacation to Kansas City to watch the Chicago Bears take on the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/thb10GmJYQ — Advocate Children's Hospital (@AdvocateKids) September 8, 2023